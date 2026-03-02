Southwest Indy Shooting Leaves Woman Dead

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS –A woman was shot early Monday on the southwest side of Indianapolis and later died at the hospital.

It happened in a neighborhood near Belmont and Morris, just east of Ross Claypool Park.

Police haven’t released any information about a suspect. They say they believe this was an isolated incident and that there’s no ongoing threat to the community. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information or security camera footage is asked to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3435 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

