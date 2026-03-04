Pardoned Jan 6 Rioter Arrested For Recording Himself Touching Women's Hair

Listen Live
Crime

Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested For Filming Himself Touching Women's Hair

Bryan Betancur was arrested and charged with assault and battery on Monday night following incidents on a Silver Line train in Virginia.

Published on March 4, 2026

Right-Wing Activists Hold January 6 Memorial March In Washington On 5th Anniversary Of Attack On The Capitol
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Another day, another Jan. 6 rioter who was pardoned by President Donald Trump turns out to be a self-proclaimed white supremacist and a degenerate who probably should have been kept behind bars for as long as possible.

This one is out here getting himself arrested for filming himself touching random women’s hair without their consent.

Meet 28-year-old Bryan Betancur.

WUSA 9 reported that Betancur was arrested Monday night and charged with assault and battery on a Silver Line train at the Clarendon Metro Station in Virginia, just after 10 p.m. Sunday, according to Metro Transit Police.

Betancur was one of more than 1,500 people who were convicted of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, only to receive a blanket pardon by Trump, who only did so because he’s so desperate to rewrite and reframe the Capitol attack that his debunked election fraud propaganda caused. As I wrote previously, “Many of those Trump pardoned had criminal records for offenses including rape and domestic violence; dozens of them have been rearrested for alleged crimes related and unrelated to Jan. 6 since they were legally absolved by the president, and one of them was killed by an officer while resisting arrest just one week after Trump issued his sweeping pardons.”

Then there’s Betancur, who was already on GPS monitoring for a burglary case in Montgomery County when he was arrested over his participation in the Capitol riot.

From WUSA:

Photographs from Jan. 6 show Betancur wearing a Proud Boys shirt, though investigators said he was not affiliated with the group and instead just aspired to be a Proud Boy. Betancur admitted that he climbed Capitol scaffolding and helped pass furniture out a congressional office window, as a part of his plea deal. 

In charging documents, he was described as a “self-professed white supremacist” who said he wanted to be a “lone-wolf killer.” Betancur was pardoned by President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration in 2025.

In 2024, he violated an anti-stalking order to be near D.C. activist Brianne Chapman several times. In September 2024, he was hauled back to jail for two months. He was also sentenced to two years probation, indicating that he is still under probation.

So, Betancur was a repeat offender, a domestic terrorist, a stalker, a white supremacist and, apparently, an aspiring mass shooter before Monday, when he was arrested due to what appeared to be his own videoes of him touching several women’s hair on Metro trains circulating on social media.

Seriously, why is it that white supremacists always seem to be the least supreme of the whites?

At this point, it should be abundantly clear that Trump hadn’t bothered to do a deep or even shallow dive into the backgrounds of any of the some 1,500 convicts he chose to pardon or commute the sentences of as one of his first orders of business in his disastrous second term.

Maybe we should elect a president who knows what TF they’re doing next time. Just a thought.

Pardoned Jan 6 Rioter Arrested For Recording Himself Touching Women's Hair was originally published on newsone.com

