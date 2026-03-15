New Single by Renee Spearman with Montell Jordan & Kim Burrell

Blending gospel inspiration with soulful emotion, the song delivers a moving message of purpose and gratitude.

“You Chose Me” reminds listeners that despite our flaws, God still calls each of us for a divine purpose.

Here the song below in this post.

Brand-new hit single by Renee Spearman

Featuring Montell Jordan & Kim Burrell!

“YOU CHOSE ME”

Grammy and Stellar Award nominee Renee Spearman returns with her powerful new single “You Chose Me,” featuring 5x-Platinum R&B star Montell Jordan and the incomparable gospel vocalist Kim Burrell.

Blending gospel inspiration with soulful emotion, the song delivers a moving message of purpose and gratitude. With soaring lead vocals, rich harmonies, and call-and-response moments, “You Chose Me” reminds listeners that despite our flaws, God still calls each of us for a divine purpose.

The track showcases the signature tenor of Montell Jordan—best known for his classic hit “This Is How We Do It”—alongside the distinctive, jazz-influenced vocal stylings of Kim Burrell. Together with Spearman, the trio creates a heartfelt testimony that celebrates faith and calling.

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“You Chose Me” follows Spearman’s recent chart success, including the Billboard No. 1 single “Tap Into It” and the Top 5 hit “I Love Him” featuring gospel legend Hezekiah Walker. The new single was written by Renee Spearman and Montell Jordan and produced by Jason White of Kanye West Sunday Service Choir and Asaph Ward, known for his work with Dorinda Clark-Cole.

Recently honored as a Trailblazer of Gospel by BMI, Spearman has built a respected career as a singer and songwriter, collaborating with legendary artists such as Gladys Knight, Yolanda Adams, D. J. Rogers, and Bobby Jones.

“You Chose Me” is the lead single from Spearman’s upcoming 10-song album of the same name, set for release April 24, and is currently going for adds at Gospel and R&B radio.

Want to hear the song You Chose Me? Here it is.