Canton Jones Opens Up About Faith, Family, and New Music

Jones' new song 'Praise On Go' encourages gratitude and faith during difficult times.

Jones shifted his perspective after losing his parents, choosing to praise God instead of focusing on pain.

Jones is stepping away from traditional church leadership to focus on ministering to his own family and helping others do the same.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Gospel artist, producer, and pastor Canton Jones recently stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to talk about his new music, his ministry, and the powerful life lessons that inspired his latest single.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Jones introduced listeners to his new song, “Praise On Go,” describing it as an energetic anthem centered on gratitude and faith. According to Jones, the song reflects his mindset in this season of life.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This is where I am right now—just being grateful,” Jones said. “God inhabits the praises of His people, so turn it up.”

The track delivers a high-energy message encouraging listeners to keep their focus on praise, even during difficult moments. For Jones, that message comes from personal experience.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The artist shared that he went through a painful period after losing both of his parents. During that time, he struggled with depression and had to find ways to shift his perspective.

“I had to learn how to flip things into praise,” Jones explained. “Instead of focusing on the pain, I started thanking God for the time I had with my parents.”

That mindset became the inspiration behind the song’s title. Living with “Praise On Go,” Jones says, means choosing gratitude even when life becomes challenging.

In addition to the new music, Jones also revealed he has entered a new partnership with IGA Digital, Tribal, and Sony, which he believes will expand both his music and ministry.

“There’s a lot more muscle behind me now,” Jones said. “It’s exciting, but it also pushes me to do more.”

While the new partnership opens doors professionally, Jones says his greatest focus right now is ministry—particularly within the home.

During the interview, he shared that God led him to step away from leading his traditional church congregation and instead focus on strengthening his own family’s spiritual foundation.

“The Lord told me to give the ministry to someone else and go home and pastor my family,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Jones believes many families attend church regularly but may not fully understand the foundation of their faith. His goal now is to help families talk openly about their beliefs and build a stronger connection with God at home.

“The church is getting bigger, but families are breaking apart,” Jones said. “We need to bring worship back into the home.”

Related Article: Bishop Paul S. Morton Releases Inspirational New Single

Related Article: Jokia Celebrates Joy and New Beginnings With New Single “So Happy”

Through his music and online platforms, Jones plans to create spaces where families can worship together and grow spiritually as a unit.

Fans who want to stay connected can follow him on social media under Canton Jones, where he plans to share music, family worship moments, and updates on his growing ministry.

With “Praise On Go,” Jones hopes listeners will be inspired to choose gratitude and faith no matter what season they are facing.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Canton Jones Opens Up About Faith, Family, and New Music was originally published on getuperica.com