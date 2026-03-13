Listen Live
Close
Local

Police: Person Found Dead on Purdue's Campus

Police: Person Found Dead on Purdue’s Campus

A body was found inside a building at the West Lafayette campus on Wednesday.

Published on March 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude 2026
General view of Purdue Boilermakers campus
Source: (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A person was found dead inside a building at Purdue University in West Lafayette on Wednesday.

According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office, the body was located in the 500 block of Northwestern Avenue. At around 6 p.m., campus police responded to the Physics Building.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation with the Purdue University Police Department and the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office,” the coroner’s office said in a press release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Police: Person Found Dead on Purdue’s Campus was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Close up of a man praying on bible at the window, christian background, devotional concept.
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses That Honor Women’s History Month

Mike Epps BHM
12 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To Praise Indy On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 25, 2026

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – February 5th 2026 – Tina with Open Lines

News  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Perspective: Without Jesse Jackson, There Is No Barack Obama

News  |  Joe Jurado

Judge Gives Trump Administration Until Friday To Restore Slavery Exhibit

Local  |  John Herrick

Governor Mike Braun is Confident Indiana Can Land Chicago Bears

12:30:24
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Wendy’s to Close Hundreds of U.S. Locations in first half of 2026

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close