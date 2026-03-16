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Indy Mom Volunteers with Down Syndrome Awareness Group

Published on March 16, 2026

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St Jude 2026
Indy Mom Talks Down Syndrome Awareness
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis mom Jenni Beyersdorfer is advocating for families of children with Down syndrome ahead of World Down Syndrome Day on March 21.

Beyersdorfer volunteers with Jack’s Basket, an organization that provides families with developmental toys, educational materials, and local resources, such as the Indiana Down Syndrome Association. She joined News 8 at Daybreak to share how they work to address the stigma and encourage other parents.

She first recalled receiving the diagnosis when she was about 12 weeks pregnant, saying there was “no celebration, no congratulations.

“When I was about 12 weeks along in my pregnancy, I got a call, and they’re like, ‘Can we go over these results with you? We want you to know you’re going to have a baby with Down syndrome, and you will meet with a counselor to go over your options,’” she said. “By the way, do you want to know the gender? So, that was it. No celebration, no congratulations. It was just, so that’s what I was left with.”

While researching Down syndrome to understand what the diagnosis meant for her family, Beyersdorfer discovered Jack’s Basket. She said testimonials from other families and photos of babies with the gift baskets moved her. “I saw beautiful pictures of babies with baskets, testimonials from families on how their children made them better,” Beyersdorfer said. “So I decided to request a basket for myself.”

The organization provides gift baskets that include developmental toys, books, hats, and booties. Beyersdorfer’s son, Boden, is almost three years old, and still uses the blanket from his original basket.

Beyersdorfer said the initial “what ifs” she felt as a parent regarding acceptance and her son’s future were eventually replaced by joy.

“There were a lot of what ifs: ‘What if he’s gonna not be accepted,’ what if – all the what ifs, but they call us the lucky few and we really are.”

“I’m so lucky to be his mom, all the joy that you’re gonna feel, everything is gonna be all those what ifs are gonna be overrode by all that joy,” she said.

Families or medical professionals can refer themselves or others for a basket through their website. It costs approximately $150 for the organization to create each basket.

Beyersdorfer says any donations made to Jack’s Basket during March for World Down Syndrome Day will be matched.

Indy Mom Volunteers with Down Syndrome Awareness Group was originally published on wibc.com

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