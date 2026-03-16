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Body of Missing 18-Year-Old Found on Indy's Northeast Side

Body of Missing 18-Year-Old Found on Indy’s Northeast Side

The family of Traevion Pirtle said his body was located on Friday after he was reported missing on Monday.

Published on March 16, 2026

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Traevion Pirtle
Traevion Pirtle (Source: Pirtle family)

INDIANAPOLIS — The body of a missing 18-year-old man was found on the northeast side of Indianapolis Friday night.

The family of Traevion Pirtle said his body was located in the 10000 block of East 38th Street, just off German Church Road. He hadn’t been seen since last weekend.

According to IMPD, Pirtle was last seen on Saturday, March 7, at a friend’s house in the 3600 block of Cedar Pine Lane on Indy’s far east side. He was then reported missing on Monday.

No other information has been released at this time as the incident remains under investigation.

Body of Missing 18-Year-Old Found on Indy’s Northeast Side was originally published on wibc.com

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