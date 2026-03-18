3-Day Undercover Operation Nabs 11 Predators in Shelbyville

Source: The Indiana ICAC Task Force / ICAC Indiana Taskforce

SHELBYVILLE, IN — A massive three-day undercover sting operation in Shelbyville has resulted in 11 arrests and the rescue of an infant from active sexual abuse.

The operation, which concluded last week, was spearheaded by the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office. It utilized over 75 officers from 21 local, state, and federal agencies. Undercover officers posed as minors online to engage with predators seeking to meet for unlawful sexual activity.

A Record-Setting Investigation

Shelby County Prosecutor James B. Landwerlen announced that this was the first large-scale investigation involving the newly formed Shelby County ICAC Task Force. The 11 arrests shattered the previous ICAC record of eight for a single operation.

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The investigation took a harrowing turn when evidence led officers to identify and rescue an infant from sexual abuse. That child is now safe and receiving services. The suspect in that specific case is in custody in a neighboring county, where additional charges are pending.

The Suspects

The 11 men arrested include an attorney, several individuals with prior sex crime histories, and one undocumented immigrant. One suspect reportedly arrived at a meeting intending to trade methamphetamine for sexual favors.

*Those arrested and charged in Shelby County include:

John Michael Altman (27, Logansport, IN): Attempted Child Molestation (Level 1 Felony) and Child Solicitation.

Robert Owen Bland (34, Indianapolis, IN): Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony), Dealing Cocaine, Unlawful Proposition, and Resisting Law Enforcement.

James Andrew Klimek (58, Indianapolis, IN): Child Solicitation (Level 5 Felony).

Michael Allen Shelton (73, Shelbyville, IN): Child Solicitation (Level 4 Felony).

Additional Suspects: Jackson Daniel Renaker (36, KY), Frederick Maxwell Walsh (39, Bloomington), Brandon Lamont Stephens (36, Indy), Darren Stephens (35, Greenwood), Daniel Roy Martin (47, OH), and Fernando Coronado-Olivares (25, no known address).

“Collaborative initiatives like this highlight the positive impact that law enforcement can have by addressing the challenges posed by online predators,” said ISP Lieutenant Christopher Cecil, commander of the Indiana ICAC Task Force.

Shelby County Sheriff Chris Holder emphasized his commitment to these stings, stating, “I am dedicating resources specifically to these types of investigations to keep Shelby County children safe from these type of predators.”

A Warning to Parents

Prosecutor Landwerlen urged parents to remain vigilant, noting that while this sting was successful, the threat remains constant.

“Think about how many similar conversations and meetings were arranged outside our investigation during those three days,” Landwerlen warned. “It is OK to trust your kids—but it is still necessary to verify… a quick check now and then could save your child’s life.”

3-Day Undercover Operation Nabs 11 Predators in Shelbyville was originally published on wibc.com