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Southwest to End Service at Washington Dulles Airport

Published on March 18, 2026

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Southwest Airlines At Los Angeles International Airport
Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

Southwest Airlines said travelers in the region should not expect major disruptions to flight availability, noting that the carrier already operates service from several key airports. These include Chicago Midway International Airport, Baltimore–Washington International Airport in Maryland, and Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.

Southwest confirmed that it will continue operating a combined 271 flights to 79 destinations from the two Washington-area airports it serves. Company officials described the region as a critical market, pointing to the airline’s position as the largest carrier in the Washington area based on passenger volume.

Southwest’s operations at Washington Dulles International Airport date back to 2006, reflecting its long-standing presence in the region.

Overall, Southwest said its existing network and continued service at multiple airports will help ensure travelers retain a wide range of flight options.

Southwest to End Service at Washington Dulles Airport was originally published on 92q.com

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