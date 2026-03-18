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Braun: $1 billion Investment Aimed at Creating 100,000+ Jobs

Braun: $1 Billion Investment Aimed at Creating 100,000+ Jobs in Agricultural, Life Sciences

Published on March 18, 2026

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Mike Braun on Redistricting
Source: WISH-TV

STATEWIDE–Gov. Mike Braun has announced a $1 billion investment in agricultural and life sciences in Indiana, which he says will create 100,000 high-wage jobs over the next decade.

Braun says this will position Indiana as a leading destination for human therapeutics, animal health, agritech, biotechnology, and environmental innovation.

The investment will focus on increasing jobs and wages, with accountability and long-term return on investment as key measures. Global companies like Eli Lilly and Company, Elanco Animal Health, and Corteva Agriscience are among the key players supporting this initiative to accelerate growth in the life sciences sector statewide.

“Indiana is leading in life sciences, and today we’re investing to accelerate that growth with the goal of creating 100,000 new high wage jobs over the next 10 years. Based on measurable outcomes to ensure accountability and long-term ROI, this investment will make Indiana the re-shoring and expansion epicenter and premier destination for human therapeutics, animal health, agritech, biotechnology, and environmental innovation,” said Braun.

As part of today’s announcement, Governor Braun designated the Central Indiana Regional Development Authority (CIRDA) as the first regional steward to coordinate alignment and execution of the initiative. 
 
Mayor Scott Fadness of Fishers, who serves as Chair of CIRDA, emphasized the regional leadership and convergence behind the initiative.

“This is exactly what regional leadership was designed to do. Central Indiana has already built a multi-billion-dollar One Health economy. Our job now is alignment by bringing industry, universities, and local communities together under a unified strategy that accelerates growth. CIRDA is ready to serve as the first steward of this effort, and we look forward to partnering with regions across the state as they step forward,” said Fadness.

Braun: $1 Billion Investment Aimed at Creating 100,000+ Jobs in Agricultural, Life Sciences was originally published on wibc.com

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