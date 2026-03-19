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Anderson Man Charged with Molesting 14-Year-Old

Anderson Man Charged with Molesting 14-Year-Old Family Member

31-year-old Dante Lyons has been charged with two felony counts of child molestation in Madison County

Published on March 19, 2026

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Dante Lyons
Dante Lyons (Source: Madison County Jail)

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man has been arrested after a teenager came forward and said she had been molested by him multiple times.

Court documents state that Dante Lyons, 31, was arrested and charged in Madison County with two felony counts of child molestation.

Last November, a 14-year-old girl said during a body safety talk that a family member had sexually abused her. Investigators learned that the abuse had gone on for about a year and the most recent incident occurred in mid-October 2025.

According to court documents, the girl told detectives that Lyons had touched her inappropriately “many times” beginning when she was 11 and that Lyons told her to keep it a secret.

In his interview with investigators, Lyons said he had been a part of the girl’s family for at least a decade, but denied ever touching her inappropriately.

Lyons’ bond has been set at $25,000. His trial setting is scheduled for March 27.

Anderson Man Charged with Molesting 14-Year-Old Family Member was originally published on wibc.com

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