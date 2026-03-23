Indiana State Senator J.D. Ford Unveils Social Security Plan

Source: Joshua Andrews

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Senator J.D. Ford spoke inside the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library over the weekend, laying out a plan he says is about keeping a promise to Hoosiers who’ve spent decades working.

“Libraries are truly a special place,” Ford told the crowd. “They serve as a hub for our community… and as a member of the state Senate, I’ve fought to protect library funding and protect our librarians from prosecution.”

He used that setting to connect community spaces to something bigger: retirement security.

“We owe a debt to the generation that built the world that we live in today,” he said. “So right now, that debt isn’t being paid. I’m hearing the same thing everywhere, that affordability is on top of everyone’s mind.”

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Ford pointed to rising housing costs, utilities, and prescription prices, saying those pressures are hitting seniors on fixed incomes the hardest.

“You’ve paid off your mortgage, you’ve played by the rules, and now property taxes and rising utilities are threatening to price you out of your own home,” he said.

He then turned to Washington, criticizing policies he says put Social Security at risk, including votes by Congresswoman Victoria Spartz.

“When someone tells you that they want to privatize or personalize your benefits, what they’re really saying is that they want to take the security out of Social Security and leave your retirement to the whims of the stock market,” Ford said.

Ford’s plan centers on expanding funding for the program, including removing the cap on taxable income. His plan centers on shifting the tax burden by removing the limit on taxable income.

“We’re going to scrap the cap so billionaires pay the same rate into the system as the autoworker in Kokomo,” he said. “This will close the long-term funding gap and extend our ability to pay 100% of the benefits you’ve earned.”

He also called for adjusting cost-of-living increases to better reflect healthcare and housing costs, and restoring staffing at Social Security offices.

Ford says the plan is part of a broader campaign message focused on everyday costs and stability for older Hoosiers.

He also announced that former Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley will be joining him in Muncie next Saturday for a town hall. It’ll take place at the Maring-Hunt Library from 2 to 3 p.m. You can RSVP on Elect J.D. Ford’s website.

Indiana State Senator J.D. Ford Unveils Social Security Plan was originally published on wibc.com