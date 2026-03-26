Source: Candice Ward / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Butler basketball player Ronald Nored is returning to the university.

Butler has hired Nored to be the next men’s basketball coach. Nored played at Butler from 2008-2012 and helped the Bulldogs make it to back-to-back national championship games in 2010 and 2011.

“Butler is an incredibly special place,” Nored said in a statement. “As a player, I poured blood, sweat and tears into this program. No one appreciates both the responsibility and the potential that comes with this position more than me.”

Nored has spent the last three seasons as an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks. He also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Long Island Nets (G League), and Northern Kentucky University.

Former Butler basketball coach Brad Stevens brought Nored on as an assistant to the Boston Celtics’ G-League team.

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Butler University will formally introduce Nored as the next men’s basketball coach on Friday. He’ll succeed Thad Matta, who announced his retirement from coaching last week.

“There is incredible momentum at Butler right now and I can’t wait to hit the ground running as we elevate Butler to new heights,” Nored added.

Nored was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in the Horizon League. He is Butler’s career leader in games played (143), postseason games played (16), and steals (207).

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Ronald Nored Hired as Butler's Next Men's Basketball Coach was originally published on wibc.com