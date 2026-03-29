Mahalia Jackson (1911–1972), known worldwide as the “Queen of Gospel,” was one of the most influential voices in American music history.

She rose from humble beginnings to international acclaim, using her powerful contralto voice to bring gospel music to global audiences

Beyond music, Jackson played a vital role in the Civil Rights Movement, working closely with Martin Luther King Jr.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Mahalia Jackson (1911–1972), known worldwide as the “Queen of Gospel,” was one of the most influential voices in American music history. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, she rose from humble beginnings to international acclaim, using her powerful contralto voice to bring gospel music to global audiences.

After relocating to Chicago as a teenager, Jackson’s career flourished through her work with pioneering composer Thomas A. Dorsey and the success of her landmark recording “Move On Up a Little Higher.” She became the first gospel artist to achieve widespread commercial success, performing on major stages around the world and selling millions of records.

Beyond music, Jackson played a vital role in the Civil Rights Movement, working closely with Martin Luther King Jr. and delivering a historic performance at the March on Washington.

Her legacy endures through her timeless recordings, numerous accolades—including multiple Grammy Awards—and her unwavering commitment to gospel music as a source of faith, inspiration, and cultural impact.

Here’s another video of Mahalia Jackson