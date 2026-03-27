Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Caitlin Clark The Photographer Photographed Pacers-Lakers Game

Caitlin Clark, known for her dominance on the basketball court, showcased her talents behind the lens during the Indiana Pacers’ matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The WNBA star and Indiana Fever guard took on the role of team photographer for the night, capturing some of the game’s most memorable moments—including shots of basketball legend LeBron James.

Clark’s photography debut was nothing short of spectacular.

Positioned courtside with her monogrammed chair, she snapped photos of players, fans, and the action on the court.

Her work included images of LeBron James, who nearly recorded a triple-double with 23 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in the Lakers’ 137-130 victory.

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Clark later shared four of her favorite photos of James on social media, two in color and two in black and white, showcasing her eye for detail and composition.

While Clark was busy capturing the game, she became a focal point herself. Cameras from Getty Images and other outlets turned their lenses on her, documenting her unique role as a photographer.

The Indiana Fever even shared a playful moment on social media, highlighting the photographers photographing Clark as she photographed the game—a meta moment that delighted fans.

Clark’s foray into photography adds another layer to her already impressive resume.

Caitlin Clark The Photographer Photographed Pacers-Lakers Game was originally published on 1075thefan.com