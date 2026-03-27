Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana's 2026 Legislative Wins: No Tax on Tips, Medicaid Reforms

Indiana's 2026 Legislative Wins: No Tax on Tips, Medicaid Reforms

Indiana lawmakers passed legislation during the 2026 legislative session to support workers and strengthen oversight of state programs.

Published on March 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

statehouse
Source: (Photo: Eric Berman/WIBC)

STATEHOUSE — Indiana lawmakers passed legislation during the 2026 legislative session to support workers and strengthen oversight of state programs.

Through Senate Enrolled Act 243, lawmakers eliminated the state income tax on tips and overtime. Indiana State Represenative Craig Snow (R-Warsaw) sponsored the bill. He says the law aims to let workers keep more of their earnings while also streamlining the application process for the state’s adoption tax credit.

“Supporting Hoosier families means making sure they can keep more of what they earn and access the help available to them,” Snow said. “By eliminating the state tax on tips and overtime and streamlining the adoption tax credit application, we’re helping working Hoosiers keep more money in their pockets and making financial support easier for families to access.”

Senate Enrolled Act 1 was also passed by lawmakers to make sure Indiana’s Medicaid program’s accountability is improved and remains sustainable for those who rely on it.

The law includes stronger work requirements for able-bodied adults, increases oversight and reinforces financial eligibility checks to reduce program waste and abuse.

State Represenative Peggy Mayfield (R-Martinsville) says these changes safeguard an essential program while making sure Hoosiers are responsbile using taxpayer funds.

“Medicaid is an important safety net for many Hoosiers, but it must also be sustainable,” Mayfield said. “These reforms strengthen accountability, reduce waste and help ensure the program continues serving those who truly need it.”

To learn more about these laws passed during the 2026 session, you can check out iga.in.gov.

Indiana's 2026 Legislative Wins: No Tax on Tips, Medicaid Reforms was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Preview of Our Next focus Word “Healing”

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – February 5th 2026 – Tina with Open Lines

2 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Jesse Jackson Jr. Jabs Biden, Obama At Father’s Funeral Service

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Encouragement on TRUST

Crime  |  Joe Jurado

$2M Bond Set For Mother Accused Of Killing Her 2 Daughters

News  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

The United States Is Engaged In A War Nobody Wants

Close up of a man praying on bible at the window, christian background, devotional concept.
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses That Honor Women’s History Month

News  |  Joe Jurado

TSA Shortages Lead To Hours-long Wait Times At Airports

Ashes To Victory
all news  |  Rita Green

Praise Indy Report: Ashes To Victory Week 2 Trust

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close