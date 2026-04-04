Listen Live
Close
all news

Keith Sweat Brings Uplifting Family Film 'The Secret Between Us'

Keith Sweat Brings an Uplifting Family Film ‘The Secret Between Us’

'The Secret Between Us' to AMC Theaters This Easter Weekend

Published on April 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Starring Michael Jai White, Lisa Arrindell, Victoria Rowell, and Tre Ryan, the film is written and directed by Tamera Hill.
  • the film reminds viewers of the power of reconciliation and the strength it takes to overcome life’s hidden struggles.
  • With its faith-centered message and emotional depth, the film highlights the importance of forgiveness and the unbreakable bonds of family

Keith Sweat Brings an Uplifting Family Film

‘The Secret Between Us’

to AMC Theaters This Easter Weekend

Keith Sweat

This Easter weekend, bring the whole family out to experience the powerful new film The Secret Between Us, a heartfelt drama from Hidden Gem Entertainment. Starring Michael Jai White, Lisa Arrindell, Victoria Rowell, and Tre Ryan, the film is written and directed by Tamera Hill.

The Secret Between Us
Majic 102.1

Executive producer Keith Sweat has been sharing the film’s message while on tour, calling it a deeply moving story centered on family, forgiveness, and healing. With themes that speak directly to today’s challenges, the film reminds viewers of the power of reconciliation and the strength it takes to overcome life’s hidden struggles.

The Secret Between Us follows Jack, a man whose life is turned upside down when a son from his past resurfaces, forcing his family to confront painful truths. As relationships are tested, the story unfolds into a journey of grace, honesty, and restoration.

With its faith-centered message and emotional depth, the film highlights the importance of forgiveness and the unbreakable bonds of family—making it a must-see this Easter season.

Watch the trailer here

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire Her 2026
10 Items
Local  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Inspire HER: Women’s History Month 2026

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Encouragement on TRUST

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To Praise Indy On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Editorial Staff

Ashes To Victory Week 4: DISCIPLINE

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – February 5th 2026 – Tina with Open Lines

News  |  Joe Jurado

State Department Warns Americans To ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ Due To Iran War

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Preview of Our Next focus Word “Healing”

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Rita Green

Ashes To Victory: Healing Is Essential

Ashes To Victory
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Preview of Next Word for Ashes to Victory SACRIFICE

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close