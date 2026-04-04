Starring Michael Jai White, Lisa Arrindell, Victoria Rowell, and Tre Ryan, the film is written and directed by Tamera Hill.

the film reminds viewers of the power of reconciliation and the strength it takes to overcome life’s hidden struggles.

With its faith-centered message and emotional depth, the film highlights the importance of forgiveness and the unbreakable bonds of family

Keith Sweat Brings an Uplifting Family Film

‘The Secret Between Us’

to AMC Theaters This Easter Weekend

This Easter weekend, bring the whole family out to experience the powerful new film The Secret Between Us, a heartfelt drama from Hidden Gem Entertainment. Starring Michael Jai White, Lisa Arrindell, Victoria Rowell, and Tre Ryan, the film is written and directed by Tamera Hill.

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Executive producer Keith Sweat has been sharing the film’s message while on tour, calling it a deeply moving story centered on family, forgiveness, and healing. With themes that speak directly to today’s challenges, the film reminds viewers of the power of reconciliation and the strength it takes to overcome life’s hidden struggles.

The Secret Between Us follows Jack, a man whose life is turned upside down when a son from his past resurfaces, forcing his family to confront painful truths. As relationships are tested, the story unfolds into a journey of grace, honesty, and restoration.

With its faith-centered message and emotional depth, the film highlights the importance of forgiveness and the unbreakable bonds of family—making it a must-see this Easter season.

Watch the trailer here