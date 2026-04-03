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It's Friday, But Sunday Is Coming! | Dr Willie Jolley

It’s Friday, But Sunday Is Coming! | Dr Willie Jolley

When the struggles of the week seem unending, the coming Sunday offers a chance for restoration.

Published on April 3, 2026

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Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “It’s Friday, But Sunday Is Coming!”

Today is Good Friday, a day that looked like a time of defeat but ended up being a time of victory. Jesus was put up on trumped-up charges, convicted of those charges, and sentenced to death. He was crucified on a cross between two common thieves, confirmed dead, and laid in a borrowed grave. It looked like He had lost it all, but it was just a setup for an incredible comeback. He was buried on Friday, but on Sunday, everything changed. He rose with all power in His hand.


The lesson for you today is that you might be having a Friday experience, but Sunday is coming. You may be facing situations that look impossible, but don’t despair because Sunday is coming. In spite of anything and everything you’re going through today, I want you to know that Sunday is coming. Sunday is coming. Keep the faith because Sunday is coming. Celebrate and keep exclaiming that all will be well because Sunday is coming. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

It’s Friday, But Sunday Is Coming! | Dr Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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