Listen Live
Close
Local

Rising Fuel Costs Push Amazon to Add Delivery Surcharges

Rising Fuel Costs Push Amazon, USPS to Add Delivery Surcharges

Published on April 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Amazon Prime truck on highway, Florida
UCG

Rising fuel costs tied to the ongoing conflict in Iran are beginning to impact delivery prices across the board.

Starting April 17, Amazon will introduce new surcharges for its sellers, while major carriers like UPS, FedEx, and USPS have also implemented fuel-related fees to offset rising costs.

With gas prices climbing, consumers are already feeling the strain at the pump. To manage expenses, Amazon plans to add a temporary 3.5% fuel surcharge for third-party sellers. Meanwhile, beginning April 26, USPS will introduce a temporary 8% increase on select shipments, including Priority Mail, due to higher fuel prices. As a result, delivery costs for customers are expected to rise.

Some drivers say the added costs could discourage spending. One delivery driver noted that the higher fees may make people think twice about placing orders, especially with other expenses already adding up.

Experts warn that if fuel prices continue to increase, food delivery platforms could soon follow with similar surcharges.

Rising Fuel Costs Push Amazon, USPS to Add Delivery Surcharges was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
News  |  Joe Jurado

State Department Warns Americans To ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ Due To Iran War

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Encouragement on TRUST

Local  |  John Herrick

116th IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals Set for Saturday

News  |  Shannon Dawson

Was The TSA Crisis Written In Project 2025?

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Rita Green

Ashes To Victory: Healing Is Essential

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Detective Arrested for Drunk Driving

News  |  Zack Linly

Federal Judge Rules Against Pentagon’s Free Speech-Defying Press Policy

News  |  Zack Linly

NY Underground Railroad Museum Sues Trump Administration Over Grant Cancellation

Inspire Her 2026
10 Items
Local  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Inspire HER: Women’s History Month 2026

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Oil Prices Drop, Stock Market Surges Amid Chatter That Iran War Nearing End

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close