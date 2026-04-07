Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

CORYDON, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery said Sunday a ticket entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning Powerball ticket was bought at Lucky Shell, which is on Highway 135 NE in Corydon. That’s not far from Harrison County Animal Control. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday were 3-6-13-41-65 with the Powerball of 1, and the ticket is worth $50,000.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday is an estimated $231 million.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, Powerball overall odds are 1 in 25.

Ticket holders can learn more by calling Hoosier Lottery Customer Service at 1-800-955-6886.

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Bought in Corydon was originally published on wibc.com