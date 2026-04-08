Bloomington Police Arrest Barricaded Woman

Woman attempted to pull washing machine out of home during psychotic break

Boyfriend reported she attacked him with knives on two occasions

Police used drone to locate woman, but she damaged it before being taken into custody

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–A Bloomington woman was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of intimidation, domestic battery, and criminal mischief.

At about 4:30 pm on Monday, Bloomington Police say they responded to a home in the 2000 block of S. Rockport Road. That’s just a two minute drive away from the RCA Community Park Playground.

They say that a 37-year-old woman named Heather Ingle was suffering from a “psychotic break” and that she was attempting to pull the washing machine out.

“As officers were arriving on scene, the Dispatch Center received another phone call from a man that reported that he was the woman’s boyfriend and that she had chased him out of the house while armed with knife. Officers approached the residence and could see the woman inside the house holding a knife. Officers attempted to communicate with the woman, but she refused to cooperate,” said Bloomington Police Captain Ryan Pedigo in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

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The man said 10 days before that, Ingle began acting strange and hit him while he was washing dishes. He went on to say that she kicked and hit him repeatedly before arming herself with two kitchen knives, raising them above her head, and charged at him as if she was going to stab him. He got out of the house and stayed with a friend.

On April 6, he returned and noticed that several of his items were missing. The man said he told Ingle to leave his house, but she charged at him with two kitchen knives again.

He ran off, told his landlord about the incident, and called 911.

“Officers attempted to communicate with Ingle, but she barricaded the doors to the residence and refused to exit the house. Members of the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene and repeatedly tried to get Ingle to communicate with them, but she rejected their efforts as well. A search warrant was secured for the residence and the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responded to the scene to take the woman into custody. A Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicle (RPAV) was sent into the residence to locate Ingle. Upon locating her in the living room, Ingle struck the RPAV, knocking it out of the air. Ingle then grabbed the RPAV and threw it against a wall, causing significant damage to the device. Ingle was eventually taken into custody by members of CIRT at approximately 10:30 p.m,” Pedigo continued in the news release.

Ingle was transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Bloomington Police Arrest Barricaded Woman was originally published on wibc.com