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Sheetz Plans to Build 100 Stores in Indiana

Popular convenience store chain Sheetz is coming to Indiana with 100 new locations set to open over the next decade.

Published on April 9, 2026

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Sheetz Gas Station And Convenience Store In Pennsylvania
Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

STATEWIDE — The popular convenience store chain Sheetz has announced plans to expand to Indiana.

The Pennsylvania-based company wants to put 100 locations across the Hoosier state over the next decade with a $1 billion investment. The expansion could create over 3,000 jobs.

Sheetz plans to put their first Indiana spot in the Indianapolis area in 2027. Specific locations are expected to be announced later.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Brian Dinges, VP of Store Development at Sheetz, said they’re excited about the move to “The Crossroads of America,” a place that makes sense as the next step in their Midwest expansion.

“In a lot of ways, the Hoosier state is the place to be,” Dinges said. “It’s growing and so are we.”

The company has over 800 locations in Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Sheetz stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with gas stations included at most locations.

Sheetz Plans to Build 100 Stores in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com

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