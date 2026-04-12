Hailing from Houston, Jabari discovered his passion for music at just three years old

he and his brother Nicholas Johnson formed the quartet group The Johnson Brothers, quickly making a name for themselves and sharing the stage with gospel greats

He now serves as a worship leader at New Life Covenant Southeast in Chicago under the leadership of John F. Hannah

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

About Jabari Johnson

It’s rare to encounter an artist whose life and music consistently reflect a deep, unwavering devotion to Christ, but Jabari Johnson is a standout exception.

Hailing from Houston, Jabari discovered his passion for music at just three years old. By the age of eight, he and his brother Nicholas Johnson formed the quartet group The Johnson Brothers, quickly making a name for themselves and sharing the stage with gospel greats such as Lee Williams, The Canton Spirituals, Keith Wonderboy Johnson, and Tim Rogers.

Jabari later served as lead guitarist at The Potter’s House in Dallas under the leadership of T. D. Jakes. During this time, his exceptional musicianship opened doors to perform alongside a wide range of acclaimed artists, including Kirk Franklin, Tori Kelly, Todd Dulaney, Kierra Sheard, Kim Burrell, John P. Kee, Tye Tribbett, J. J. Hairston, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Hamiltones, J. Drew Sheard, Maranda Curtis, Ricky Dillard, Leela James, Tobe Nwigwe, and many others.

After six impactful years at The Potter’s House, Jabari transitioned from guitarist to worship leader, answering a new call to ministry. He now serves as a worship leader at New Life Covenant Southeast in Chicago under the leadership of John F. Hannah, continuing to inspire through both music and ministry.