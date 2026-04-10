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Two Vehicles Crash in Indianapolis, One Man Killed

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

Published on April 10, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say a crash in Indianapolis killed a man on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the intersection of East 16th Street and North Shadeland Avenue, they found an SUV and a pickup truck. They say a man and woman, who were in the SUV, were taken to a hospital. Indianapolis firefighters helped out extracting a male entrapped in the SUV. Another man, the pickup driver, wasn’t injured.

Police say the man in the SUV later died at a hospital.

Two Vehicles Crash in Indianapolis, One Man Killed was originally published on wibc.com

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