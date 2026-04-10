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NWS: Rain Chances Return in Indiana Soon

Published on April 10, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
Warmth and Rain Chances
Source: NWS Indianapolis / NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Forecasters are urging you to watch out for high wind gusts today along with warmer temperatures across Indiana.

Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says it is best for you to limit burning anything outside.

“There is a little bit of an elevated fire risk, so make sure you tend to any fire that you have and watch it carefully,” said Puma.

Wind gusts are expected to get close to 30 mph on Thursday with rain chances returning for Friday. Another storm system could move in next week.

“But it’s a little too early to say at this point whether some of those storms could be severe. It’s spring time in Indiana so you can’t ever rule that out,” said Puma.

Specific details on next week will grow more clear as we get closer to next week.

“Warmer temperatures will return for the end of the weekend. On Sunday, temperatures will be in the 80s. Then we’ll get into a rainier pattern from Monday through Wednesday with rain chances each day,” said Puma.

NWS: Rain Chances Return in Indiana Soon was originally published on wibc.com

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