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IURC Hosting Listening Sessions on Utility Costs

Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Hosting Listening Sessions on Utility Costs

Published on April 13, 2026

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STATEWIDE–The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has been hosting listening sessions to let Hoosiers voice their concerns about rising utility costs.

Their latest listening session was Thursday April 9 at Noblesville City Hall.

“All in all, we want to create a vision over the next few years that will change the…maybe the culture of the IURC and give a tone to the utilities about how we can go down the road and still accomplish the goals we want…of economic development, of investing, in an aging infrastructure, but making sure those lights are on when you turn them on or go on when you turn them on and that it is at an affordable rate,” said IURC Chairman Andy Zay.

If you would like to attend one of the sessions, you are encouraged to bring a copy of your utility bill.

There are three more listening sessions scheduled across the state this month. The sessions will be held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. local time, unless otherwise noted:

Monday, April 13 – Gary Public Library, Roma K. Ivey Community Room, 220 W. 5th Ave., Gary (5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Central Time)
Monday, April 20 – Ivy Tech Conference Center Ballroom 212, 2820 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis
Wednesday, April 22 – Terre Haute City Hall City Courtroom, 17 Harding Ave., Terre Haute

If you are not able to attend, you can submit comments by email to IURCListeningSessions@urc.in.gov.

Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Hosting Listening Sessions on Utility Costs was originally published on wibc.com

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