Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

INDIANAPOLIS–A girl was hurt in a stabbing at Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis Friday night.

IMPD says they were called to the mall and discovered that the girl had been stabbed. She was rushed to a hospital.

The girl is alive and is considered “stable”. Police think several people may have been involved in this incident.

IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer said all people involved had been detained, but didn’t provide any further details.

Girl Stabbed at Castleton Square Mall was originally published on wibc.com