Listen Live
Close
Local

Officer-Involved Shooting in Lafayette Kills a Man

A man was shot and killed by officers in Lafayette Saturday afternoon, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Published on April 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Police lights
Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man was shot and killed by officers in Lafayette Saturday afternoon, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

They say a man, who was under the influence, pointed a gun at another person on Stillwell Street, near Underwood and Greenbush streets, at around 12:15 p.m.

Officers say they told the man to drop the gun, but he ignored them, and that’s when they fired their weapons. Police provided the man with medical attention, but he later died. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Officers, who were involved in this, are on administrative leave, which is standard in these cases.

The shooting is under investigation.

Officer-Involved Shooting in Lafayette Kills a Man was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Encouragement on TRUST

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Hit After Hit”: Indy TSA Agent Shares Shutdown Struggle

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – February 5th 2026 – Tina with Open Lines

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To Praise Indy On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

1:03
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

HerStory – Eleanor Roosevelt: The Fight For What’s Right | Dr. Willie Jolley

4:28
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Tips on Estate Planning and Leaving a Legacy | Money Monday

Ashes To Victory
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashes To Victory Week 5: SACRIFICE

Ashes To Victory
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Preview of Next Word for Ashes to Victory SACRIFICE

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Editorial Staff

Ashes To Victory Week 4: DISCIPLINE

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close