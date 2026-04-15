Listen Live
Close
Politics

Braun Signs Housing Bill, Sparks Affordability Debate

Gov. Braun Backs Housing Plan, Affordability Questions Remain.

Published on April 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Congress Works To Pass Funding Legislation And Avoid Government Shutdown
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

House Bill 1001 was the top legislative priority for House Republicans during the most recent session.

Backers of the bill say it is designed to increase Indiana’s housing supply. However, housing advocates argue that additional investments will be necessary in future legislation to ensure that new housing remains affordable.

Gov. Mike Braun held a ceremonial signing for the measure Monday afternoon.

The new law introduces several changes, including adjustments to the fees local governments can charge developers. It also limits certain building requirements that both local and state governments are allowed to impose.

Supporters contend the measure will reduce housing costs by cutting through regulatory hurdles while helping address both shortages and affordability concerns. Groups such as Prosperity Indiana, which took a neutral stance on the bill, praised some provisions—particularly its definition of accessory dwelling units. They say this could encourage communities to permit additional units on existing residential properties, increasing housing density.

“This law requires every city, town, county to hold a public hearing this year on ways to expand housing supply,” Braun said.

Despite those provisions, housing advocates maintain that further action is still needed.

Braun Signs Housing Bill, Sparks Affordability Debate was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Hit After Hit”: Indy TSA Agent Shares Shutdown Struggle

Close up of a man praying on bible at the window, christian background, devotional concept.
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses That Honor Women’s History Month

News  |  Tron Snow

Supreme Court Sides With Cox Communications, Rules Against Record Labels In $1 Billion Piracy Case

Damon Dash
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

BET Greenlights New Original Series “OG STORIES” Hosted by Music and Film Mogul Damon Dash

News  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Donald Trump Exists In His Own Version Of Reality

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Historic Milestone: GM Fort Wayne Builds 11 Millionth Vehicle

Crime  |  Zack Linly

ATF Couldn't Match Bullet That Killed Charlie Kirk To Rifle At Scene

4 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 30, 2026

1:02
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

How To Make The Most of Every Day | Dr Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close