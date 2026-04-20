Nizhoni Carter (Source: Hamilton County Jail)

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested a woman for kidnapping her 2-year-old child.

Officers located the missing child on Thursday at a home in Kokomo. They were contacted by the Fishers Police Department about the child possibly being with their noncustodial mother.

A search warrant was executed at the home, and the mother, 21-year-old Nizhoni Carter, was taken into custody and brought back to Hamilton County. She’s been charged with kidnapping and interference with child custody.

Anyone with more information relating to the case is asked to contact the Fishers or Kokomo police departments.

Missing Child Found in Kokomo, Mother Arrested for Kidnapping was originally published on wibc.com