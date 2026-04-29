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'Michael' Sparks Hee-Heelarious Tweets, Viral Videos & More

HEEstory! ‘Michael’ Moonwalks To Massive $217 Million Global Box Office Debut, Sparks Hoots, Hollers & Hee-larity Across Social Media

Must-see tweets, viral videos, hilarious shenanigans, and more from 'Michael' premiere weekend

Published on April 29, 2026

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Source: Lionsgate Pictures

Everybody’s buzzing over larger-than-life crowd-pleaser Michael which shattered projections with a massive $217 million global debut after weeks of industry doubts, bombshell reports, mounting questions, and looming speculation over a potential sequel.

With the weight of a beloved icon on his shoulders, the smash hit biopic overcame a string of bad reviews to make history with the biggest biopic opening ever, ousting 2015’s Straight Outta Compton ($60 million debut).

In viral moments that reflected Michael’s indelible legacy, fans showed all the way out with their very own shamone shenanigans in packed theaters across the globe.

There were hoots, hollers, hee-hees, and seas of really BAD baddies who sparkled, shimmered, and shined during the now-legendary premiere weekend.

While moviegoers rocked to the classics, social media users cut up with hilarious tweets, memes, and viral videos that continue to dominate timelines online.

In Michael, audiences will experience the beloved icon’s journey to becoming a transcendent icon whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.

Check out the final trailer below:

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Colman Domingo, Juliano Valdi, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones, with Miles Teller and Larenz Tate, in the record-breaking film that will almost certainly command a sequel.

When asked by Billboard about a Part 2, Fuqua revealed that they already shot footage that could go to the sequel.

“We went pretty far,” he said about delving into Jackson’s later years, per Billboard. “We went through the Jordan allegations we couldn’t use. We went farther than that. Maybe a year or two after that (1995) when things turned against Michael.”

What was your favorite scene from Michael? Which legendary MJ moments would you want to see in the sequel? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, viral videos, and more from Michael premiere weekend on the flip.

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HEEstory! ‘Michael’ Moonwalks To Massive $217 Million Global Box Office Debut, Sparks Hoots, Hollers & Hee-larity Across Social Media was originally published on bossip.com

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