LOOK: How Many Indiana Landmarks Fit Inside The Indianapolis...
How Many Indiana Landmarks Fit Inside The Indianapolis Motor Speedway
How Many Indiana Landmarks Fit Inside The Indianapolis Motor Speedway
BREAKING NEWS: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is Massive
Okay, so maybe that’s not exactly breaking news or even news at all. It’s actually a well-known fact.
With approximately 240,000 permanent seats and spanning 560 acres, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) is a colossal sports venue. But what about the space inside the track itself?
If you’ve been on social media lately, you’ve probably seen graphics illustrating just how enormous the IMS is. For example, the 253-acre infield can comfortably fit every Big Ten Conference stadium. Another popular comparison shows that Vatican City, along with the Roman Colosseum, The White House, Yankee Stadium, Taj Mahal, and Churchill Downs, could all fit inside the Speedway.
But since the IMS is right here in Indianapolis, let’s take a closer look at how it stacks up against some of our city’s most iconic landmarks.
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THE BREAKDOWN:
INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY | 253 acres
INDIANAPOLIS ZOO | 64 acres
LUCAS OIL STADIUM | 41 acres
GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE | 17 acres
CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF INDIANAPOLIS | 11 acres
VICTORY FIELD | 2.7 acres
INDIANA STATE HOUSE | 2 acres
COMBINED – The IMS could fit:
- 2 Lucas Oil Stadiums
- 2 Gainbridge Fieldhouses
- 2 Indianapolis Zoos
- Victory Field
- The Indiana State House
- The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis
INDIVIDUALLY – The IMS could hold:
- 6 Lucas Oil Stadiums
- 14 Gainbridge Fieldhouses
- 4 Indianapolis Zoos
- 94 Victory Fields
- 126 Indiana State Houses
- 23 Children’s Museums of Indianapolis
How Many Indiana Landmarks Fit Inside The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was originally published on wibc.com