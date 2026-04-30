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LOOK: How Many Indiana Landmarks Fit Inside The Indianapolis...

How Many Indiana Landmarks Fit Inside The Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Let’s take a closer look at how it stacks up against some of our city’s most iconic landmarks.

Published on April 30, 2026

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LOOK: Here's how many Indiana landmarks fit inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

How Many Indiana Landmarks Fit Inside The Indianapolis Motor Speedway

BREAKING NEWS: The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is Massive

Okay, so maybe that’s not exactly breaking news or even news at all. It’s actually a well-known fact.

With approximately 240,000 permanent seats and spanning 560 acres, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) is a colossal sports venue. But what about the space inside the track itself?

If you’ve been on social media lately, you’ve probably seen graphics illustrating just how enormous the IMS is. For example, the 253-acre infield can comfortably fit every Big Ten Conference stadium. Another popular comparison shows that Vatican City, along with the Roman ColosseumThe White HouseYankee StadiumTaj Mahal, and Churchill Downs, could all fit inside the Speedway.

But since the IMS is right here in Indianapolis, let’s take a closer look at how it stacks up against some of our city’s most iconic landmarks.

RELATED | WATCH: IMS President Doug Boles Takes Snowboarding to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

RELATED | Bryson DeChambeau Drives Golf Ball 738 Yards Off Indy 500 Track

RELATED | 100 Sayings You’ll Hear While Attending The Indy 500

THE BREAKDOWN:

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY | 253 acres

INDIANAPOLIS ZOO | 64 acres

LUCAS OIL STADIUM | 41 acres

GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE | 17 acres

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF INDIANAPOLIS | 11 acres

VICTORY FIELD | 2.7 acres

INDIANA STATE HOUSE | 2 acres

COMBINED – The IMS could fit:

  • 2 Lucas Oil Stadiums
  • 2 Gainbridge Fieldhouses
  • 2 Indianapolis Zoos
  • Victory Field
  • The Indiana State House
  • The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIVIDUALLY – The IMS could hold:

  • 6 Lucas Oil Stadiums
  • 14 Gainbridge Fieldhouses
  • 4 Indianapolis Zoos
  • 94 Victory Fields
  • 126 Indiana State Houses
  • 23 Children’s Museums of Indianapolis

How Many Indiana Landmarks Fit Inside The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was originally published on wibc.com

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