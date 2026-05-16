BLACK MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT WALK OF FAME 2026 INDUCTION CEREMONY

the Walk of Fame serves as a permanent tribute to the icons and visionaries whose contributions have shaped generations worldwide

this year’s distinguished inductees, including Maynard H. Jackson, Davido, Ludacris, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Organized Noize, and Jack the Rapper.

Held during Black Music Month, this year’s induction ceremony will bring together leaders from entertainment

BLACK MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT WALK OF FAME

ANNOUNCES 2026 INDUCTION CEREMONY

HONORING GLOBAL ICONS AND CULTURAL TRAILBLAZERS

﻿NEW CLASS OF INDUCTEES SET TO INCLUDE

DAVIDO, LUDACRIS, ORGANIZED NOIZE, JACK THE RAPPER,

THE HONORABLE MAYNARD H. JACKSON AND BISHOP PAUL S. MORTON

Annual Induction Ceremony Set To Take Place Monday, June 1st, 2026

The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame is set to honor another legendary class of trailblazers during its Black Music Month Class of 2026 Induction Ceremony on Monday, June 1, 2026, in historic downtown Atlanta. Founded through a joint initiative of the Black American Music Association and the Black American Music Foundation, the annual event continues to celebrate the enduring impact of Black music, entertainment, culture, and leadership.

Located at the intersection of M.L.K. Jr. Drive and Northside Drive adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Walk of Fame serves as a permanent tribute to the icons and visionaries whose contributions have shaped generations worldwide.

BMEWOF founders Catherine Brewton, Demmette Guidry, and Michael T. Mauldin proudly announced this year’s distinguished inductees, including Maynard H. Jackson, Davido, Ludacris, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Organized Noize, and Jack the Rapper.

More than an awards ceremony, the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame represents a lasting celebration of excellence, influence, and cultural legacy. Each Crown Jewel of Excellence installation preserves the achievements of artists, executives, entertainers, and changemakers whose work continues to impact communities around the globe.

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Held during Black Music Month, this year’s induction ceremony will bring together leaders from entertainment, business, and civic communities to honor the power of Black culture and its global influence.

Previous inductees include legendary figures such as Prince, Patti LaBelle, Angela Bassett, James Brown, Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Shirley Caesar, Yolanda Adams, Kirk Franklin, BeBe & CeCe Winans, Missy Elliott, Outkast, and Tyler Perry.

For more information, visit Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame and follow @blackwalkoffame on social media