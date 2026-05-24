LaShá Knox, a Stellar Award-nominated artist, broke into the Billboard Gospel Top 10 with her single 'Right There'.

The song, featuring Earnest Pugh, is a message of faith and reassurance during uncertain times.

LaShá's forthcoming album 'TESTIFY Vol. 1' will further establish her as a compelling voice in gospel music.

LaShá Knox Breaks Into Billboard Gospel Top 10

With Inspirational Anthem

“Right There” Featuring Earnest Pugh

LaShá Knox is celebrating a major career milestone as her inspiring single “Right There” featuring Earnest Pugh climbs into the Top 10 on both the Billboard Gospel Airplay and Mediabase Gospel charts for the week of May 16, 2026. The achievement marks LaShá’s first Top 10 radio hit and further solidifies her growing presence in gospel music.

A Stellar Award-nominated artist, LaShá Knox began her ministry journey in her hometown of Atlanta, serving as a worship leader at Fresh Anointing Worship Center, founded by her father, Bishop Lesley Knox. She later became part of The Alive City Church under the leadership of Senior Pastor John Elmore III, where she now serves as both worship leader and pastor.

Her powerful vocals and heartfelt ministry soon caught the attention of gospel music executive Kerry Douglas, CEO of Blacksmoke Music Worldwide, who signed her to an exclusive distribution deal. Following the release of “Surrounded (Fight My Battles)” featuring James Fortune, Knox returned with the emotionally uplifting anthem “Right There.”

“When ‘Right There’ broke into the Top 10, all I could hear was, ‘Something just broke!’” LaShá shared. “This moment is a true testament to trusting God’s timing, embracing the process, and staying confident in His promises. God is not slack concerning His word. If He said it, He will perform it. I believed Him, and I didn’t mind waiting on it.”

The song has resonated deeply with listeners as a message of faith and reassurance during uncertain times. Through “Right There,” Knox reminds audiences that God remains present through every trial and challenge.

“‘Right There’ is a reminder that even in the darkest moments of life, God has a way of standing beside you without ever leaving His post,” said Pastor John Elmore III, the GRAMMY® and Stellar Award-nominated producer and songwriter behind the record. “Watching this record reach the Top 10 is powerful, but the real victory is knowing people are hearing hope again. LaShá delivered this song with the honesty of someone who survived the storm, and Earnest brought a timeless strength that gave the message even greater weight.”

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Earnest Pugh also praised the collaboration, calling the song a timely reminder of God’s omnipresence. “Collaborating with my label-mates on this incredible masterpiece was a no-brainer for me,” Pugh shared. “Pastor Elmore’s production style is uniquely masterful, while LaShá’s energy, passion, and anointed voice are beyond amazing. These two are a force to be reckoned with and among the best-kept secrets in our industry.”

“Right There” is now available on all digital streaming platforms, while the official music video featuring LaShá Knox and Earnest Pugh can be viewed on YouTube.

The single serves as an introduction to LaShá Knox’s forthcoming album, TESTIFY Vol. 1, a deeply personal project centered on testimony, healing, perseverance, and faith. Through both music and ministry, LaShá continues to establish herself as one of gospel music’s most compelling emerging voices, inspiring audiences with messages of hope, restoration, and unwavering trust in God.

See the video of “Right There“