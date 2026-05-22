Source: Radio One / Radio One

Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress

Mental Health Month meets Indy 500 energy in this powerful episode of B. Swift’s Guys Guide, powered by Eskenazi Health and recorded at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

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B. Swift sits down with Tracy Pruitt of Eskenazi Health and Jimmy McMillan of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a real conversation about mental health, family, boundaries, and how to stay grounded during one of the busiest times of the year.

In this episode, we talk about:

Managing stress during the fast-paced month of May

Why saying no can protect your peace

can protect your peace Helping young people transition into summer routines

Reducing screen time and creating healthier habits

Making space for honest conversations with your kids

Staying calm and prepared for the Indy 500 experience

This episode is full of practical gems for parents, caregivers, race fans, and anyone trying to protect their mental well-being while life gets loud. From setting boundaries to finding quiet moments in the middle of chaos, this is a timely and honest discussion rooted in community, care, and real life.

If this conversation spoke to you, watch until the end, like this video, drop a comment with your biggest takeaway, and subscribe for more episodes of B. Swift’s Guys Guide.

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Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress was originally published on hot1009.com