Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress
Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress
Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress
Mental Health Month meets Indy 500 energy in this powerful episode of B. Swift’s Guys Guide, powered by Eskenazi Health and recorded at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
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B. Swift sits down with Tracy Pruitt of Eskenazi Health and Jimmy McMillan of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a real conversation about mental health, family, boundaries, and how to stay grounded during one of the busiest times of the year.
In this episode, we talk about:
- Managing stress during the fast-paced month of May
- Why saying no can protect your peace
- Helping young people transition into summer routines
- Reducing screen time and creating healthier habits
- Making space for honest conversations with your kids
- Staying calm and prepared for the Indy 500 experience
This episode is full of practical gems for parents, caregivers, race fans, and anyone trying to protect their mental well-being while life gets loud. From setting boundaries to finding quiet moments in the middle of chaos, this is a timely and honest discussion rooted in community, care, and real life.
If this conversation spoke to you, watch until the end, like this video, drop a comment with your biggest takeaway, and subscribe for more episodes of B. Swift’s Guys Guide.
Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress was originally published on hot1009.com
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