Listen Live
Close
all news

Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress

Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress

Mental Health Month meets Indy 500 energy in this powerful episode of B. Swift’s Guys Guide, powered by Eskenazi Health and recorded at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Published on May 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
BSwift Guys Guide (Header V2)
Source: Radio One / Radio One

Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress

Mental Health Month meets Indy 500 energy in this powerful episode of B. Swift’s Guys Guide, powered by Eskenazi Health and recorded at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

RELATED: B Swifts Guys Guide Mentally Prepared

RELATED: BSwift’s Guys Guide Welcomes Brother Jamaal Shabazz

B. Swift sits down with Tracy Pruitt of Eskenazi Health and Jimmy McMillan of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a real conversation about mental health, family, boundaries, and how to stay grounded during one of the busiest times of the year.

In this episode, we talk about:

  • Managing stress during the fast-paced month of May
  • Why saying no can protect your peace
  • Helping young people transition into summer routines
  • Reducing screen time and creating healthier habits
  • Making space for honest conversations with your kids
  • Staying calm and prepared for the Indy 500 experience

This episode is full of practical gems for parents, caregivers, race fans, and anyone trying to protect their mental well-being while life gets loud. From setting boundaries to finding quiet moments in the middle of chaos, this is a timely and honest discussion rooted in community, care, and real life.

If this conversation spoke to you, watch until the end, like this video, drop a comment with your biggest takeaway, and subscribe for more episodes of B. Swift’s Guys Guide.

Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress was originally published on hot1009.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
5 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top-Selling Jerseys Since 2024 | Caitlin Clark Amongst Men

Local  |  @PersiaNicole

U.S. Redirects Some International Flights to Dulles for Ebola Screening

all news  |  Chase Iseghohi

Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Beech Grove Leadership Program Offers Elite Training for Teens

Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Barack and Michelle Obama, Lionel Richie & Others Featured in Earth, Wind & Fire Doc

Local  |  John Herrick

Governor Braun Discusses Data Centers, China at Event in Elkhart

Local  |  John Herrick

Police: Career Criminal Evansville Man Gets 20 Years in Federal Prison

Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Arrests Made After Possible Shots Fired at Officers

11:02
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Tasha Page-Lockhart Shares Miracle Baby News and New Music

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – May 21, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines and Danny Bridges on Sports

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close