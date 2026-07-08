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Indy City-County Council Rejects OPHS Oversight Proposal

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart had his proposal for there to be more oversight of the Office of Public Health and Safety voted down Monday night.

Published on July 8, 2026

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Michael-Paul Hart
Indianapolis City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis City-County Council voted down a proposal to have more oversight of the Office of Public Health and Safety.

During Monday night’s meeting, the council voted 18 to 6 against Proposal 190. The proposal from Republican council member Michael-Paul Hart would have required OPHS to implement standardized procedures for managing contracts, invoices, and contractors.

While on “The Hammer and Nigel Show” on Tuesday, Hart said the council had an opportunity to hold the organization accountable. They decided against it.

“It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Councilor Hart said, calling his fellow council members “unserious people.” “They didn’t want to make it look like everything I’m saying is true.”

An audit from the city’s Office of Audit and Performance found that the OPHS has essentially lost $45 million. The report said the organization’s budget soared from $19.3 million in 2020 to nearly $33.8 million for 2026—a 75% increase.

“It’s apparent that there’s a problem when the city’s own audit team finds a problem with this organization,” said Hart.

OPHS is tasked with finding programs that help reduce crime and violence, assist those experiencing homelessness, and aid food assistance initiatives. According to Hart, the office has provided no documentation or proof that the taxpayer money it receives is being used effectively and efficiently.

“Their intent is to try and help, but what I’ve asked for year over year is to prove to me that it’s working,” Hart said.

Hart expects the council to continue giving money to OPHS, despite the organization showing him that it can’t manage or use tax dollars properly.

“This council is going to keep giving the OPHS department more money, but they’re not doing anything to show us that they’ll be accountable for those dollars,” he said.

Indy City-County Council Rejects OPHS Oversight Proposal was originally published on wibc.com

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