American Cancer Society at the Health Fair

Attend a free panel discussion with a physician, cancer survivors, and community advocates during the 37th Annual Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair at the Indiana Convention Center. The panel discussion will take place at noon on Saturday, July 15th, and will offer attendees insight about cancer screening and prevention for African Americans.

Speakers include:

Moderator: Nadia Miller, Pink4Ever Ending Disparities Board President and Breast Cancer Survivor

Panelist: Nyla Lee, Indiana Breast and Cervical Cancer Program

Panelist: Alicia M. West, Breast Cancer Survivor

Panelist: Tyson Mangrum, Colorectal Cancer Advocate

Panelist: Nonyem Onujiogu, MD, Gynecologic Oncologist, Beacon Health System