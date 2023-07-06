Listen Live
Back To Events

American Cancer Society at the Health Fair

Add to Calendar
American Cancer Society at the Health Fair
  • Date/time: July 15th, 12:00pm to 12:45pm
  • Venue: Indiana Convention Center Rooms 130-132
  • Phone: (317) 262-3400
  • Address: 100 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Web: More Info
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Attend a free panel discussion with a physician, cancer survivors, and community advocates during the 37th Annual Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair at the Indiana Convention Center. The panel discussion will take place at noon on Saturday, July 15th, and will offer attendees insight about cancer screening and prevention for African Americans.

Speakers include:

Moderator: Nadia Miller, Pink4Ever Ending Disparities Board President and Breast Cancer Survivor
Panelist: Nyla Lee, Indiana Breast and Cervical Cancer Program
Panelist: Alicia M. West, Breast Cancer Survivor
Panelist: Tyson Mangrum, Colorectal Cancer Advocate

Panelist: Nonyem Onujiogu, MD, Gynecologic Oncologist, Beacon Health System

More from AM 1310: The Light

AM 1310: The Light

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close