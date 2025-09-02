- Date/time: Sep 27, 8:30pm
- Venue: Madam CJ Walker Theater
- Address: Indianapolis, IN
Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland 2025
Step into the groove and honor a legend! The Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland Is celebrating the life and legacy of Amos C. Brown.
🎶 Get ready for:
-
Live Music & Dancing in true 70s style
-
A Soul Train Live Contest – show off your best moves!
-
Prizes for Best Dressed Person & Best Dressed Couple
-
A community celebration that keeps Amos Brown’s spirit alive
Tickets: $20 General Admission
Theme: 70s Disco / Boogie Wonderland – dress in your flyest retro fits!
21+ | Parking available in the Madam CJ Walker lot
All proceeds benefit The Amos C. Brown III Scholarship, A CICF Fund — investing in future generations through education.
✨ Don’t miss one of Indy’s most soulful nights of the year. Bring the energy, the outfits, and the moves — under the disco ball at the Walker Theatre!
