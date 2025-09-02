Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland

Add to Calendar
Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland
  • Date/time: Sep 27, 8:30pm
  • Venue: Madam CJ Walker Theater
  • Address: Indianapolis, IN

Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland 2025

Step into the groove and honor a legend! The Amos Brown Boogie Wonderland Is celebrating the life and legacy of Amos C. Brown.

🎶 Get ready for:

  • Live Music & Dancing in true 70s style

  • A Soul Train Live Contest – show off your best moves!

  • Prizes for Best Dressed Person & Best Dressed Couple

  • A community celebration that keeps Amos Brown’s spirit alive

Tickets: $20 General Admission
Theme: 70s Disco / Boogie Wonderland – dress in your flyest retro fits!
21+ | Parking available in the Madam CJ Walker lot

All proceeds benefit The Amos C. Brown III Scholarship, A CICF Fund — investing in future generations through education.

Get tickets button for WTLc and Hot 1009 when entering events

✨ Don’t miss one of Indy’s most soulful nights of the year. Bring the energy, the outfits, and the moves — under the disco ball at the Walker Theatre!

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close