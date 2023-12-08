Listen Live
Amp Harris Christmas Toy Drive-by

AMP HARRIS FOUNDATION CHRISTMAS TOY DRIVE
  • Date/time: Dec 21, 12:00am
  • Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
The holiday season is all about spreading joy and sharing kindness.
This year, you can do just that with the annual Christmas toy drive-by hosted by Amp Harris!
There are still many ways you can lend a hand this season and bring a smile to a child’s face!

Click here to learn how you can help this holiday season!

