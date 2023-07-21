Back To School Vaccine Health Fair Event!

- Date/time: August 5th, 10:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: Forest Manor Health Center
Join the Eskenazi Health Team Saturday August 5th from 10a-2p at Forest Manor Health Center and make sure you are up to date on your vaccines before school starts!
