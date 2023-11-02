- Date/time: Nov 10, 12:00am to Dec 31, 12:00am
- Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
- Address: 1698 E 42nd St. Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Christmas Nights of Lights Family is excited to be returning to Indianapolis for the 2023 season!
This year, we are bringing some dazzling new light displays and new music for your family and friends to enjoy!
Our new enchanted Christmas Trees will take center stage in the show this season as our newest additions!
Now through 11/17 Text MOZEL to 53-555 for a discounted ticket! Proceeds will go to the Mozel Sanders foundation.
ONLINE RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED
No cash or credit will be accepted at the ticket booth. With the new reservation system, wait times should be under an hour.
$30 per car (up to 8 passengers & must ride together in a single vehicle)
SHOW ENTRANCE
Use the entrance at Gate 12 – located on 42nd Street
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Stellantis and Samsung To Build 2nd EV Battery Plant Kokomo
-
Ms. Pat Talks Her Career, Living & Performing in Indy, & Her Past with B. Swift
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Indianapolis Circle City Classic Weekend