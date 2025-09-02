- Date/time: Sep 27, 3:00pm
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Address: Indianapolis, IN
CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC GAME 2025
It’s bigger than football — it’s tradition, culture, and community all in one!
The Circle City Classic returns to Lucas Oil Stadium this fall for another historic showdown.
Expect electrifying football action, the battle of the bands, HBCU pride on full display, and a weekend of events that keep the city moving!
Tickets: On sale now — a portion of proceeds fund scholarships for our youth.
