Circle City Classic Parade 2025

- Date/time: Sep 27, 10:00am
- Address: Downtown Indianapolis (along Pennsylvania & Meridian Streets)
JOIN HOT 100.9 AND REAL ALTERNATIVES AS WE CELEBRATE THE CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC PARADE IN DOWNTOWN INDIANAPOLIS! 🔥
The streets of downtown Indianapolis will come alive with the sound of bands, floats, dancers, and community spirit as the Circle City Classic Parade makes its return! 🎉 This year’s Grand Marshal is none other than Rotimi—the multi-talented singer, actor and star bringing even more excitement to the city!
Expect marching bands, community groups, dance teams and special guests as Indy celebrates HBCU pride and Black excellence. 🙌🏿 Kick off your Classic weekend with the parade, then head into Lucas Oil Stadium for the big game. It’s tradition, it’s culture, it’s the Circle City Classic! ✨
HOT 100.9’s parade participation is brought to you by Real Alternatives—
Pregnant? Need Help? Text W-I-N to 1-888-317-2026
