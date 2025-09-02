Listen Live
Circle City Classic Parade 2025

CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC GAME 2025
  • Date/time: Sep 27, 10:00am
  • Address: Downtown Indianapolis (along Pennsylvania & Meridian Streets)


JOIN HOT 100.9 AND REAL ALTERNATIVES AS WE CELEBRATE THE CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC PARADE IN DOWNTOWN INDIANAPOLIS! 🔥

The streets of downtown Indianapolis will come alive with the sound of bands, floats, dancers, and community spirit as the Circle City Classic Parade makes its return! 🎉 This year’s Grand Marshal is none other than Rotimi—the multi-talented singer, actor and star bringing even more excitement to the city!

Expect marching bands, community groups, dance teams and special guests as Indy celebrates HBCU pride and Black excellence. 🙌🏿 Kick off your Classic weekend with the parade, then head into Lucas Oil Stadium for the big game. It’s tradition, it’s culture, it’s the Circle City Classic! ✨

HOT 100.9’s parade participation is brought to you by Real Alternatives

Pregnant?  Need Help?  Text W-I-N to 1-888-317-2026

Real Alternatives logo

 

 

 

