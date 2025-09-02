Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Circle City Classic Pre-game 2025

Add to Calendar
CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC GAME 2025
  • Date/time: Sep 27, 11:00am
  • Address: Outside Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Outside Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

Circle City Classic Pre-Game 2025

The party starts BEFORE kickoff! Join us for the official Circle City Classic Pre-Game outside Lucas Oil Stadium — the ultimate tailgate-style celebration of music, food, and culture.

 Live DJs, marching bands, food trucks, and a vendor village
Meet fans, alumni, and community leaders repping their HBCUs
Games, giveaways, and non-stop energy leading right into the Classic

Admission: FREE with game day fun for the whole family

Get your crew together and rep your school colors — this is where the Classic weekend vibes take over the city!

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Building Success and Wealth in Our Community – Presented by Business as Usual

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

Inspire U: Elevating Excellence | Woman in High Places – Presented by Community Alliance of the Far Eastside

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close