Circle City Classic Pre-Game 2025

The party starts BEFORE kickoff! Join us for the official Circle City Classic Pre-Game outside Lucas Oil Stadium — the ultimate tailgate-style celebration of music, food, and culture.

Live DJs, marching bands, food trucks, and a vendor village

Meet fans, alumni, and community leaders repping their HBCUs

Games, giveaways, and non-stop energy leading right into the Classic

Admission: FREE with game day fun for the whole family

Get your crew together and rep your school colors — this is where the Classic weekend vibes take over the city!