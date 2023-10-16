Clergy & Pastor Appreciation

- Date/time: Oct 26, 11:30am to 1:30pm
- Venue: Madam Walker Legacy Center
- Address: 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Every year, the month of October is observed as Pastor’s Appreciation Month or Clergy Appreciation Month and we wanted to take our time to appreciate them!
On October 26th at 11:30AM – 1:30PM Praise Indy 1310AM 95.1FM will be hosting a luncheon to bring the Clergy & Pastor community together at the Madam Walker Legacy Center!
Invitations were sent out privately to attend.
Praise Indy 1310AM 95.1FM is excited to get all Clergy & Pastor together that have been on our airwaves from the past, present, and possible future!
