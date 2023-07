Community Connection LIVE Opening Day On Main Street – The Indiana State Fair

MAKE A FAST BREAK TO MAIN STREET AT THE INDIANA STATE FAIR AND JOIN TINA COSBY FRIDAY JULY 28th TO CELEBRATE OPENING DAY AT THE INDIANA STATE FAIR.

TINA WILL HOST COMMUNITY CONNECTION 1P TO 3P LIVE.

THIS YEARS FAIR CELEBRATES THE STATE THAT GREW THE GAME OF BASKETBALL PRESENTED BY PACERS SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT.

BRING YOUR STARTING LINEUP FOR FUN THATS AS MEMORABLE AS A BUZZER BEATER.