The COVID 19 Vaccine is available to all Hoosiers 12+.

Eskenazi Health is hosting Community Vaccine Days from 10a-2p on Saturday, June 19th at the Avondale Meadows YMCA at 3908 Meadows Drive and from 10a-2p on Sunday, June 20th at New Direction Church at 5330 East 38th Street. To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine go to HERE

*Johnson & Johnson Vaccine where available

