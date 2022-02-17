Compounding The Dream!

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Black History Month Service

Presented By The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis

Sunday February 20th, 6PM at Temple of Praise Apostolic Assembly 3969 Meadows Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46205

Keynote Speaker: Rev. Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant – Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

