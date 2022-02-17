Back To Events

Compounding The Dream

Add to Calendar
The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis
  • Date/time: February 20th
  • Venue: Temple of Praise Apostolic Assembly - Indy
  • Address: 3969 Meadows Dr., 46205
  • Web: More Info
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Compounding The Dream!
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Black History Month Service
Presented By The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis

Sunday February 20th, 6PM at Temple of Praise Apostolic Assembly 3969 Meadows Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46205
Keynote Speaker: Rev. Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant – Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indpls

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 6 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 6 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 6 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 6 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 6 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 6 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 6 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close