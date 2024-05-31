Don’t Miss Trinity C.M.E. Church’s Pre-Centennial Anniversary Celebration!

- Date/time: Jun 21
- Venue: Trinity C.M.E. Church
- Address: 2253 Dr Andrew J Brown Avenue, Indianapolis
Trinity C.M.E. Church Pre-Centennial Anniversary Celebration and Praise Indy invite you to The Drive-By Praise @ 5!
Join us at Trinity C.M.E. Church in Indianapolis on Friday, June 21st for this praise session & art showcase. Admission is free, so come participate in a gospel open mic experience and enjoy good food, local artists, live music & more!
