Calling All The Shots (Vaccination Event) ~ Eastern Star Church

Eastern Star Church - Calling All The Shots (Vaccination Event)
  • Date/time: December 6th, 2:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Eastern Star Church
  • Address: Indiana, Indianapolis
  • Web: More Info
Eastern Star Church’s ROCK Initiative, in partnership with the Indiana Immunization Coalition, is hosting a community pop-up vaccine clinic for youth and adults on
Monday December 6 from 2-4 p.m. at ESC’s CARE Center located at 5719 MASSACHUSETTS AVE.
All 3 vaccines & boosters will be available as well as flu shots. Registration is recommended…and you may do so by scanning the QR Code on the screen or visit our website at EasternStarChurch.org
(Walk-ins are accepted)

